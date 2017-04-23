‘I tried to go up for air': Brave eight-year-old reveals how she escaped flooded car that killed mum, siblings

News

Chloe told of how she escaped after the family car plunged into a flooded Tweed River at Tumbulgum with her mother, brother and sister still trapped inside.

Strengthened by the support of an entire community and with her dad by her side, the eight-year-old described fighting for air, knowing there was nothing she could do to save her loved ones.

“I unbuckled my seat belt, I tried to go up for air and I just kept floating up,” Chloe said.

Brave Chloe speaks publicly about the horrific flood that claimed the life of her mother, father and sister. Picture: 7 News

Chloe left behind her mum Stephanie, seven-year-old brother Jacob and big sister Ella Jane who died, still trapped inside after their van slid off a muddy road and plunged into the Tweed River.

Stephanie heroically fought until her last breath to save her children.

“I am shattered mate, I'm not holding up, I'm just being strong for my daughter,” said Chloe’s father Matt.

The family's van slid off a muddy road and plunged into the Tweed River. Picture: 7 News

On Sunday, the police who had the grim task of recovering the bodies rallied, raising thousands of dollars for Chloe and her father to rebuild their lives.

Constable Brad Foster of NSW police said: “Anything we can do to make their life a little bit better, we will try everything we can.”

As for the town of Tumbulgum, it is still cleaning up after last month's devastating floods.

When escaping Chloe left behind her mum Stephanie, seven-year-old brother Jacob and big sister Ella Jane who died trapped inside the van. Picture: 7 News

"You feel so helpless. The flood itself was a disaster but this is catastrophic,” said Geoff Provest, the Member for Tweed.

Matt is slowly finding solace through his daughter and the overwhelming generosity of the public.

“I am shattered mate, I'm not holding up, I'm just being strong for my daughter,” said Chloe’s father Matt.

“The kids would be absolutely over the moon with the support, she [Stephanie] was a beautiful woman and they were beautiful children, and they deserve it [this support]," said Matt.

The support has been vital in showing Chloe that she is not alone.

“They were all loved and they will never be forgotten," added Chloe about her family.

