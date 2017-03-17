School in crisis as non-Muslim parents claim they are being excluded

Nervous parents of students attending controversy-riddled Punchbowl Primary School have raised the alarm on their peers, saying they’re encouraging their own children to be violent.

Concerned mothers and fathers said they had noticed a disturbing culture of groupism where non-Muslim parents and children are excluded by groups.

“(They) reject the school rules around violence,” one father told News Corp.

“Some of those parents … want to let their son or daughter be violent in school.”

“If I’m talking to someone, those parents won’t make eye contact, I don’t really know what the school is doing to break that up,” a concerned mother added.

The claims come one day after terrified teachers revealed students were showing signs of extreme radicalisation at a young age, saying they have been traumatised by threats of beheading and other violent behaviour.

One woman reportedly claimed it all got too much for her and she eventually had to quit her job.

She said the final straw was when she received death threats to her family from her year 5 and 6 students, with some saying they would behead her.

Prior to that she claimed she made a number of complaints in 2014 about some of the behaviour in her classroom, including abuse when she stopped them from hanging a Syrian flag in the classroom.

The woman also said she was pushed into a corner by several students who then began marching around her chanting the Koran.

Many of the students also reportedly spoke of family members fighting in the war in Syria and pupils would walk out mid-way through a lesson to go and pray.

Led by NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes, officials were forced to intervene this week as the headline-riddled school continues to suffer from the fallout of their sacked principal.

Islam convert Chris Griffiths was accused of alienating non-Muslim teachers with his Muslim-only plan. He also allegedly planned to only allow Muslim students into the public school before he was unceremoniously stood down.