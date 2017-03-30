Ex-Cyclone Debbie's perfect storm stretches more than 1000km to NSW

New South Wales has started feeling the effects of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie which has stretched 1200kms to the south and there are now fears a second state will cop the storm's wild winds and flash flooding.

Debbie caused mass devastation to far north Queensland, with people caught in rising waters as the deluge spreads south, and thousands have been left without power.



The cyclone was downgraded to a tropical low depression on Wednesday but on Thursday was driving squalls with torrential rain across a more than 1000km stretch of Australia's east coast, swelling rivers, causing flash floods and prompting authorities to tell 40,000 people to evacuate.

The rain band is moving south east from Mackay in Queensland's north, across the Central tablelands, south to the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast and into the NSW Border. Picture: 7 News More

Queensland schools were closed on Thursday and will remain shut on Friday. More

More than 800 Queensland state schools and day care centres were closed on Thursday in an unprecedented decision to keep the roads clear. They will remain shut on Friday.

Emergency services urged businesses to let staff go home early and told residents to stay indoors and off the roads. Inland areas which haven't seen rain in months are now at risk of flash flooding.

Residents of 71 homes in southeast Queensland's Lockyer Valley are being urged to keep a close eye on rising waters with authorities warning low-lying areas may flood overnight.

An extra 50 SES personnel have been sent north, along with fire brigade swiftwater rescue teams. Picture: 7 News More

Energex reported tens of thousands of Queenslanders are without power in areas across the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Logan, while there are reports power is out at some Sydney suburbs including Paddington and Thornleigh.

Story Continues