Boeing studying impact of 'anti-American' legislation in Russia

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday it was aware of an "anti-American" legislation proposal in Russia and was studying the possible impact on its business in the country.

Russia's lower house of parliament is to consider draft legislation that would give the Kremlin powers to ban or restrict a list of U.S. imports, reacting to new U.S. sanctions on a group of Russian tycoons and officials.
"Boeing is aware of the draft bill and is monitoring the situation to understand what impact there may be to our ongoing business and partnerships in the region," it said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

