CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack near a Shi'ite mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat on Sunday, but provided no evidence for its claim.

The group made the claim via a statement released online by its Amaq news agency.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the mosque, killing at least one person and wounding seven others, Afghan police said.



(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Mark Heinrich)