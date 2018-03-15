News

Incoming Trump adviser Kudlow says strong dollar important for growth: CNBC

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Economic commentator Larry Kudlow, tapped by President Donald Trump to be his top economic adviser, said on Wednesday that a strong and stable dollar was important for U.S. economic health and that he had no reason to believe Trump disagreed.

"If you keep tax rates minimum, if you keep regulations and government spending minimum, if you keep the dollar sound and steady, you are going to have a terrific economy," he said in an interview with CNBC.




(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)

