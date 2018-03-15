News

Doughnut Time workers 'fired' after being 'unpaid for weeks' as business goes into liquidation
U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading: SEC

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have charged former Equifax executive Jun Ying over alleged insider trading before the credit reporting company publicly announced its data breach in 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

Ying, the former chief information office for one of the company's units, faces criminal charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in addition to charges filed by the SEC, the agency said in a statement.


(This version of the story corrects first name in paragraph 1)



(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

