Senate panel to hold hearing on Pompeo in April: Corker

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing next month to consider Mike Pompeo as secretary of state, the Republican head of the panel said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump fired his current top diplomat, Rex Tillerson.

Committee chairman Bob Corker, in a statement, said he looked forward to meeting Pompeo, head of the Central Intelligence Agency, soon and would "consider his nomination as expeditiously as possible.”

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

