Myanmar says it would like to see 'clear evidence' of genocide

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar would like to see clear evidence to support accusations that ethnic cleansing or genocide has taken place against its Muslim minority in Rakhine state, National Security Adviser Thaung Tun told reporters in Geneva on Thursday.

"We have often heard many accusations that there is ethnic cleansing or even genocide in Myanmar. And I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – it is not the policy of the government, and this we can assure you. Although there are accusations, we would like to have clear evidence," he said.



