PARIS (Reuters) - Two French soldiers were killed after their armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Mali, the French president's office said on Wednesday.

France has deployed around 4,000 French troops in the West Africa's Sahel region as part of Operation Barkhane aimed at tackling Islamist militants in the region.



