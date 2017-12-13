News

South African court upholds watchdog recommendation to set up inquiry on influence-peddling

Reuters
Reuters /

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's High Court ruled on Wednesday that an inquiry into alleged state influence-peddling in President Jacob Zuma's government should be established as recommended by the anti-graft watchdog in a report released a year ago.

Zuma had challenged the right of the report's author to call for a judicial inquiry and the appointment of a judge to head it by the Chief Justice. Zuma said it was his prerogative to set up such an inquiry.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

