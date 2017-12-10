Mother mourns after one son killed, another hospitalised in Braybrook gang attack

A gang has killed a man by cutting his throat in a bloody brawl in Melbourne's west that also seriously injured his brother.

Paul Duncanson and his older brother Shaun were set upon in Braybrook at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

It's believed they were run over by a group in a silver hatchback, who then jumped out and attacked the pair, possibly with a machete.

As police gathered clues on Sunday morning some evidence was hard to miss. There was blood splattered on the road, driveways and on one neighbour's front door.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest," mother Cheryl Pleydell said.

Shaun had staggered there looking for help. The residents called triple-0 and were told not to open the door because they might be at risk.

"I think they had an argument with these guys. I think there was about six of them, so I was told," Ms Pleydell said.

"They went to the car and got an iron bar out and a machete and they apparently hit Shaun over the head with the iron bar and he had three gashes in the top of his head and Paul had his throat cut," the mother said.

One witness said: "I could see the car driving down the road, and a couple of guys jumped out of the car and started attacking the man."

"He was saying 'help, help, can someone come out.'"

Witness Anthony Tran said he heard "the sounds of men screaming".

Karen Barnard said she "could just see about four or five just laying into this guy and saying 'Where is he? Where is he?'"

The brothers were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Sadly, Paul died.

"My sons wouldn't have carried weapons or anything with them and they wouldn't have started a fight with those guys anyway," Ms Pleydell said.

"It might have been over drugs - they bought drugs, they didn't sell drugs."

One witness who saw it happen told 7 News he suspected it was an argument over drugs.

He watched as the offenders sped away towards Ballarat Road. It's believed the car was dumped 40 minutes later.

"I was told by the police that there was a bit of blood in it," James Drummond said.

CCTV shows the car being dumped in a St Albans street and its occupants leaving in another car.

Forensic police searched the abandoned grey hatchback overnight. The boy's mother Cheryl says her sons weren't involved in drugs.

Police are now hunting those responsible.

It's believed detectives know their identities. The surviving victim remains in a critical condition in hospital and underwent surgery on Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.