Driver continues holding onto his can of drink as his car inundates with water
'Makes me angry': Driver's relaxed attitude to sinking 4WD divides opinion

Pig hunter defends posing with dead kangaroo joey in her mouth

Yahoo7

WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT: A pig hunter has defended her actions after a photo of her posing with a dead kangaroo joey in her mouth caused outrage.

Natalie Cepeniuk posted the graphic image to Facebook on November 26 with the caption: "I may have deep throated a joey’s neck."

Ms Cepeniuk of Sydney, who is a former partner of Farmer Wants a Wife's Lachlan McAleer, was criticised on social media, but said she couldn't "give a s***".

She said the joey was already dead after its mother was hit by a car and the blood on her shirt was from another hunt.

A pig hunter has defended her actions after a photo of her posing with a dead kangaroo joey sparked fury online. Photo: Facebook

"Loving the support... also love reading all the wingers (sic) having a cry about a bit of raw meat in my gob (which I was dared to do)," Ms Cepeniuk wrote.

Grandma fears for life after man attacked her home with chainsaw

"I wonder if I will get the same response and story if I get a steak from the shops, stand in a paddock and put it in my mouth raw?

"Stop crying about the image of a joey!"

Natalie Cepeniuk posted the graphic image to Facebook. Photo: Facebook

Ms Cepeniuk said she had "hit a few nerves with a few greenies and haters."

RSPCA NSW confirmed it was investigating the photograph, The Daily Telegraph reported.

In a response, she said the joey was already dead. Photo: Facebook

