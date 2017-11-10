News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
TripAdvisor to flag hotels with warnings where alleged rapes took place

Yahoo7 News /

Popular travel review site TripAdvisor will introduce icons next to hotels where sexual assaults and other criminal activities have allegedly occurred.

The initiative comes just weeks after the site was accused of deleting customer reviews that provided detailed accounts of rapes during a holiday in Mexico.

The company initially denied claims they had taken down reviews, adding that certain comments were deleted because they violated the site’s policy.

They then issued a public apology to a woman for removing a post in which she claimed she was assaulted at the Iberostar Paraiso near Playa del Carmen

The popular travel review site said badges will remain next to hotels for at least three months. Source: Getty

Insisting that information of that nature was critical for travellers, they promised to institute a system to flag businesses where serious safety issues were reported.

“These badges will remain on TripAdvisor for up to three months. However, if the issues persist, we may extend the duration of the badge,” company spokesman, Kevin Carter told the New York Times.

“These badges are intended to be informative, not punitive.

TripAdvisor currently has a banner above some of the Mexican hotels in question, encouraging travellers to do "additional research". Source: TripAdvisor

“We want consumers to see good and bad reviews of businesses."

Travel analyst Henry H Harteveldt said he thinks TripAdvisor should go one step further and link to government warnings as well.

“I think that travel websites have a responsibility to be an advocate for their customers. It is helpful, and adds frankly to the trust, if they were to provide links to State Department advisories,” he said.



