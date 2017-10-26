News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test
Players 'furious' over 'leadership group' link to cheating scandal, Smith banned

Father's desperate fight to save toddler found floating in Sydney pool

7News /

Doctors are working hard to save the life of a Sydney toddler who fell unnoticed into a backyard pool.

Russian ice swimmers make a splash in freezing race
0:44

Russian ice swimmers make a splash in freezing race
Mum and daughter's creepy moment with a drone
1:40

Mum and daughter's creepy moment with a drone
0308_1800_PER-WAteen
1:46

Mum issues first aid safety message
1111_1800_wa_childdeath
1:31

Perth toddler rescued from pool dies
Young Great White Shark Swims in Sydney Sea Pool
0:10

Young Great White Shark Swims in Sydney Sea Pool
Fox River Flooding Nears Record Highs As Floodwaters Pour into Backyard
0:44

Fox River Flooding Nears Record Highs As Floodwaters Pour into Backyard
1206_1800_sa_arrestSL
1:30

Second Port player involved in hit-run smash
Two Bears Caught Playing Ball in Fall City, Washington
0:44

Two Bears Caught Playing Ball in Fall City, Washington
2307_jira_pool
2:02

Kid films himself doing epic pool trick shots
Police officer shoots two dogs while responding to owner’s alarm
0:34

Police officer shoots two dogs while responding to owner’s alarm
0311_1800_wa_buried
1:29

Woman charged over burying mother in backyard
1018_1130_nat_boy
1:28

Police appeal after teen dies at public pool
 

The little girl was discovered by her parents in a backyard pool at a Greenacre home and is believed to have been in the water for some time.

The young girl fell into a backyard pool in Greenacre. Source: 7 News

Her father, combined with emergency services, made a desperate effort to keep the 18-month-old alive.

The young girl somehow managed to breach the pool fence before falling into the water at the Tempe Street property.

The child's devastated mother clutched her daughter's blanket. Source: 7 News

"I heard the mother screaming," one neighbour said.

"I looked out the window and saw the dad trying to give the child CPR and got all emotional and you know it didn't look good at the time."

Paramedics had to wait 30 minutes before the child was safe to move. Source: 7 News

Following their strenuous efforts, the little girl eventually came round, but it took 30 minutes for medics to rule she was safe to move, before being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital under escort in a conscious but critical condition.

"The parents were on the scene, they were preparing to go out for the day, it appears they've momentarily taken their eyes off the child," Inspector Matthew West said.

Within minutes of the ambulance departure, police launched an investigation to explore the possibility of whether someone was at fault, with the main focus on the pool fence.

Back To Top