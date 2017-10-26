Father's desperate fight to save toddler found floating in Sydney pool

Doctors are working hard to save the life of a Sydney toddler who fell unnoticed into a backyard pool.

The little girl was discovered by her parents in a backyard pool at a Greenacre home and is believed to have been in the water for some time.

Her father, combined with emergency services, made a desperate effort to keep the 18-month-old alive.

The young girl somehow managed to breach the pool fence before falling into the water at the Tempe Street property.

"I heard the mother screaming," one neighbour said.

"I looked out the window and saw the dad trying to give the child CPR and got all emotional and you know it didn't look good at the time."

Following their strenuous efforts, the little girl eventually came round, but it took 30 minutes for medics to rule she was safe to move, before being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital under escort in a conscious but critical condition.

"The parents were on the scene, they were preparing to go out for the day, it appears they've momentarily taken their eyes off the child," Inspector Matthew West said.

Within minutes of the ambulance departure, police launched an investigation to explore the possibility of whether someone was at fault, with the main focus on the pool fence.