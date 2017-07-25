Anxious wait after Sydney toddler medivaced from Bali after near-drowning in swimming pool

News

The family of the three-year-old girl had to raise the $40,000 dollars to fund the special medivac flight home with the help of generous strangers.

Kawa Sweeney touched down in Perth after a harrowing and heart-wrenching flight from the Indonesian holiday island.

Three-year-old Kawa Sweeney. Source: Supplied

The Sydney toddler landed back in Perth for emergency medical treatment. Source: 7 News

Ground crews and paramedics were there to cradle the Sydney toddler, gently loading her into the back of an ambulance.

A home video shows the Kawa her family knows best, a happy young girl spinning and singing in joy.

But that all came to a tragic end, when the little girl was found unconscious in a pool on the family's Bali vacation.

The happy and dancing Kawa on home video. Source: 7 News

Kawa (left) with her father and one-year-old sister. Source: 7 News

A doctor who was surfing with Kawa's dad at the time heard the commotion and rushed to help.

Dr Grant Booth performed CPR for over an hour and managed to get her heart beating again.

Cottesloe surgeon Grant Booth performed CPR on Kawa for more than an hour. Source: 7 News

A GoFundMe page has already raised $75,000 for Kawa's emergency evacuation and medical expenses. Source: 7 News

Kawa’s aunt Christine Walsh was overcome with emotion as she praised those people who helped keep her niece alive.

“Just so, so incredibly grateful for him and the people around that were able to save her life,” she told 7 News.

But the family's problems were only just beginning as Kawa needed to get back to Australia quickly.

Her family was told they needed to pay $42,000 before the medical flight could take off. And there would be further medical expenses.

"No words really, just to say thank you," Kawa's aunt Christine Walsh said of the GoFundMe donations. Source: 7 News

A GoFundMe page was set up to help and in less than 24 hours it had raised more than $75,000.

The generosity was too much for Ms Walsh, who said, “There’s no words really, just to say thank you so much… thank you.”

Back home in Australia, Kawa remains in a coma at Perth’s Princess Margaret Hospital.

Her family is still waiting to hear the latest on her condition and whether she suffered brain damage.

