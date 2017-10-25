Apple's sneaky move to drum up interest in iPhone 8

In the midst of all the exciting announcements Apple made last month at its iPhone X reveal event, you'd be forgiven for not noticing one sneaky change they made at the same time.

On September 12th, Apple removed the 256GB iPhone 7 from its online store, but left the smaller 32GB and 128GB models.

That means consumers wanting a larger model phone will now be forced to fork out extra for the new iPhone 8 or upcoming iPhone X.

The move came just days after Apple retail executive Angela Ahrendts said store employees would not try to upsell consumers on the new phones.

Technically speaking, she's not wrong, as the discontinuation of the 256GB iPhone 7 may force customers hands.

The high-capacity iPhone 8 is retailing at most major carriers for $1289 au, about $200 more expensive than the same sized 7.

It's expected most Australian carriers will still have some of the older models in stock but given its popularity over the iPhone 8, they're not expected to last for too long.

Apple will be hoping the lack of interest in the iPhone 8 is due to consumers waiting for it's expensive big brother, the iPhone X.

However the news isn't much better in that department either.

A research report has suggested there will initially only be two to three million devices available worldwide

The much-anticipated 10-year anniversary iPhone was revealed on September 12 and each handset has facial recognition, "super retina" display and wireless charging.