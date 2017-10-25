News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
Supermarket stoush: Bloody brawl in Coles caught on video

Apple's sneaky move to drum up interest in iPhone 8

Yahoo7 News /

In the midst of all the exciting announcements Apple made last month at its iPhone X reveal event, you'd be forgiven for not noticing one sneaky change they made at the same time.

0416_sun_syriastrikes
1:53

White House defends Donald Trump's Syria tweet
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0:46

Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0302_1800_nsw_terror
1:34

Teenage terrorist locked up
United Airlines staff caught on camera in furious row with passenger after insisting her carry-on too large
1:48

United Airlines staff caught on camera in furious row with passenger after insisting her carry-on too large
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
0226_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
1:21

Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
Teachers Sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on Return to West Virginia Capitol
0:41

Teachers Sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on Return to West Virginia Capitol
Apple shares slump on lower-than-expected iPhone 10 sales
2:00

Apple shares slump on lower-than-expected iPhone 10 sales
This is why you shouldn't bite an iPhone battery
0:39

This is why you shouldn't bite an iPhone battery
0526_1600_nat-LaborElection
2:29

Labor to ditch $4.5b Schoolkids bonus
 

On September 12th, Apple removed the 256GB iPhone 7 from its online store, but left the smaller 32GB and 128GB models.

That means consumers wanting a larger model phone will now be forced to fork out extra for the new iPhone 8 or upcoming iPhone X.

The move came just days after Apple retail executive Angela Ahrendts said store employees would not try to upsell consumers on the new phones.

Apple have quietly discontinued the popular 256GB iPhone 7. Source: Getty

iPhone users wanting a larger storage model will now be forced to buy the newer iPhone 8 or iPhone X. Source: Getty

Technically speaking, she's not wrong, as the discontinuation of the 256GB iPhone 7 may force customers hands.

The high-capacity iPhone 8 is retailing at most major carriers for $1289 au, about $200 more expensive than the same sized 7.

It's expected most Australian carriers will still have some of the older models in stock but given its popularity over the iPhone 8, they're not expected to last for too long.

Apple will be hoping the lack of interest in the iPhone 8 is due to consumers waiting for it's expensive big brother, the iPhone X.

The much-anticipated 10-year anniversary iPhone was revealed on September 12. Photo: Getty

However the news isn't much better in that department either.

A research report has suggested there will initially only be two to three million devices available worldwide

The much-anticipated 10-year anniversary iPhone was revealed on September 12 and each handset has facial recognition, "super retina" display and wireless charging.

Back To Top