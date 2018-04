A body has been found on a vacant rural property in Victoria and police are treating it as "suspicious."

The body was located on Dandenong-Hastings Road in Tyabb on Sunday just after 9pm.

The Homicide Squad are investigating and the body is yet to be identified.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.