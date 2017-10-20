'It's a masterstroke': Message hidden in KFC's Twitter account

KFC lovers have gone to great lengths to crack their secret herbs and spices recipe over the years and it seems the fast food giant has found a subtle of way of rubbing it in on Twitter.

A very astute social media user may not have been able to find out the recipe, but he did find out why the official KFC account only follows eleven users.

Twitter user @edge22 revealed why an account that has more than 1.2 million followers chose to keep up with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell.

“KFC follows 11 people,” it begins.

“Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.

“11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.”

11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

While you'd be excused for not spending too much time checking who fast food chains follow on social media, this has been dubbed as an "advertising masterstroke".

Needless to say, Twitter was blown away.

"The person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE," one rather impressed woman wrote after learning of the news.

"I don't think anything I've learned this year can top this. KFC....you make me proud to be a Kentuckian," another added.

For one man though, the added emphasis on the KFC Twitter page led to a discovery of his own.

WHAT DID I DO 😭 pic.twitter.com/FCQaGr5b9s — Andrew Cornett 🎺 (@amotion) October 20, 2017

Well played Colonel.