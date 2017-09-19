New $10 notes to go into circulation, but will they work in vending machines?

The new $10 banknote will be in the wallets of the general public from Wednesday when circulation commences.

Some security features which were brought in with the new $5 note last year have been added in a bid to make Australian cash harder to counterfeit, including a clear panel which spans from top to bottom which "contains multiple interactive elements."

It also has a tactile feature which has been added to assist the vision impaired.

Last year it was reported that vending machines and gambling machines were struggling to recognise the $5 bills, however Lindsay Boulton, the assistant governor for business services at the RBA, told the Sydney Morning Herald it was expected that there would be fewer problems this year.

"That's our expectation, but again it really depends on the business decision of the equipment manufacturers and operators," Mr Boulton said.

Mr Boulton told the publication that businesses have had half a year to upgrade equipment if necessary and prepare for the release.

"For the $5 note, we made production quality banknotes available to the manufacturers and operators some six months in advance. We've done the same for the new $10 bank note," he said.

All existing notes can continue to be used while they are progressively withdrawn from circulation.

The currency consists of the same colours as the existing note and is the same size.

It also retains the images of AB ‘Banjo’ Paterson and Dame Mary Gilmore .

The #new10 banknote will be in your wallets from later this week. See it from 20 Sept https://t.co/3PNGg9XsAE — RBA (@RBAInfo) September 18, 2017

The Governor, Philip Lowe, said: "The launch of the new $10 banknote is a milestone in our program to deliver Australians banknotes at the cutting edge in terms of security against counterfeiting.

"I am pleased that from tomorrow people will start to see the new $10 entering their wallets and pockets, and that it continues the tradition of celebrating two of Australia's most prominent writers."

Late next year a fresh $50 banknote is expected to enter circulation, with the remaining currencies to following in subsequent years.