A woman has escaped a mugging by faking a seizure after she was handed a threatening note on a train.

Woman uses clever trick to escape mugging after she was handed terrifying note on a train

Julie Dragland, 32, was riding a train in San Francisco, California on Friday, when a person in dark clothing got onto the carriage, sat behind her and passed her a note, NBC Bay Area reports.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” the note read.

“If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet (sic). Do not turn around until after you have left Civic Center + you will live.”

Ms Dragland said she doubted the threat was real, but since she had credit cards and identification on her, and had an international flight to London in 24 hours she had to do something or it would have been “a logistical nightmare”.

Left with little choice, the woman faked a seizure.

“So I was like, ‘if I fake a seizure, or fake that I’m passing out I’m not even not complying they could just think I’m scared and reacting’,” Ms Dragland said.

Ms Dragland said it worked and she believes the person got off at the next stop.

The 32-year-old told the San Francisco Chronicle she got the idea from an episode of Law & Order.

She said she didn’t plan on pressing charges if the person is caught, as police review security footage.

While she said it won’t stop her from riding a train in the future she does plan to sit on a chair without other chairs behind it.

Today's top videos