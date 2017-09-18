WATCH: Donald Trump shares video of him knocking out Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

President Trump fired off a barrage of tweets and retweets on Sunday, including a crudely edited video of him hitting a golf ball into Hillary Clinton’s back.

Trump shares video of him knocking out Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

He also shared a message mocking North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man,” and retweets of his initial response to Friday’s early-morning explosion on a London subway.

The GIF video, posted by a user with the Twitter handle @fuctupmind, shows Trump’s golf drive knocking Clinton to the ground as she boards a plane.

“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary,” the caption of the video reads.

In July, Trump drew controversy when he shared a video on Twitter of himself slamming WWE president Vince McMahon to the ground and punching him, with the CNN logo superimposed over McMahon’s head.

Why did James Comey leak material to the failing #NYTimes, written while he was head of the fbi, AFTER he was fired? pic.twitter.com/fcoO2hUdZk — CNN SUCKS (@Fuctupmind) September 14, 2017

Earlier Monday, Trump relayed a message saying he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday night about and the new UN sanctions imposed on North Korea.

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night,” Trump tweeted. “Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

The president then retweeted a tweet from a supporter who had replied to the Moon message saying “we love and support Trump!”

“Thank you!” Trump replied.

Thank you Mr. President. You're already changing the country for the better. Can't see that? You're blinded by fake news. — lana del fenty (@glamourizes) September 17, 2017

we love and support Trump! — lana del fenty (@glamourizes) September 17, 2017

Trump retweeted several illustrations, including an electoral map warning liberals that their attacks on him will lead to his reelection in 2020.

On Friday, reports of an explosion on a London tube train prompted Trump to renew his call for a travel ban before police had identified any suspects.

London’s Metropolitan Police called Trump’s tweets about the explosion “pure speculation” and “unhelpful.”

Trump retweeted those messages early Sunday.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner,” Trump wrote in one. “The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific — but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” the president added in a follow-up tweet, which he also retweeted Sunday.

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

On ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May criticized Trump for engaging in idle speculation.

“I don’t think it’s helpful for anyone to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” May said.

“The police and the security services are doing the work necessary to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack that’s taken place and to identify all those who are responsible.”