News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre
'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre

Pelosi says Trump may try to 'wriggle out' of Russia sanctions

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi expressed concern on Wednesday about Republican President Donald Trump's statement on the Russia sanctions law, saying it raises concerns about whether he intends to follow it.

"President Trump's signing statement raises serious questions about whether his administration intends to follow the law, or whether he will continue to enable and reward Vladimir Putin’s aggression," she said. "The Republican Congress must not permit the Trump White House to wriggle out of its duty to impose these sanctions for Russia’s brazen assault on our democracy."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Back To Top