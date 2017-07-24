News

Man sues after denial of $5 million lottery win because his underage son bought ticket

Yahoo7 /

A California man is fuming after he was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket and only adults can play the game.

Ward Thomas said he sent his son to buy Scratchers tickets from a gas station in October.

One was a winner.

Ward Thomas' son bought a winning Scratcher. Photo: AAP / Stock

Thomas says he validated the ticket at a lottery office but two months later, the prize was denied because his son was 16 and only adults can play.

He filed a lawsuit last week against the commission and the gas station, which he claims didn't check the boy's age or tell him only adults could buy tickets.

The suit alleges negligence and breach of contract.

The Lottery Commission told American TV station KABC-TV that it can't comment on pending litigation.


  • With AP
