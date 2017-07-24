News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Mums's warning after seven year old's henna tattoo chemical burns

Yahoo7 /

A mother is warning parents about the potential risks of letting their child get a henna tattoo after her son suffered chemical burns and blistering.

The outline of two pistols was burned into seven-year-old Logan Chisolm's cherst after the €10 ($14 AUD) design was inked on in Tenerife, Spain, earlier this month, the Daily Record reports.

Henna tattoos traditionally last a few weeks before they fade away and wash off.

However, in Logan's case, he suffered severe pain and itching within days of returning home to Scotland.

Doctors initially thought Logan has suffered an allergic reaction to the tattoo but later told the family he needed treatement for chemical burns and blistering.

Logan suffered a chemical reaction. Photo: Facebook / Cheryl Chisholm

Logan's mother Cheryl said children should not get henna tattoos.

“His cousins got them without any problems and we thought it would be the same for him," she said.

“He picked the tattoo from a list of designs and loved it at first.

“The GP has told us Logan suffered chemical burns and there was a slow reaction of the black henna going into the skin.

“We’ve since learned that the the wrong henna was used. It should’ve been orange and brown, not black."

Logan has bandages around the injuries. Source: Facebook / Cheryl Chisholm

Logan is now on medication and has specialised cooling pads around his injuries to help ease the pain.

“Logan is exhausted. He’s hardly slept since the pain started. None of us have," Cheryl said.

“I would urge parents not to let their children have these tattoos, even if they use the correct henna. It’s just not worth the risk.”

