News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Three-year-old missing for 18 hours found in 'Easter miracle'

WATCH: The moment a hero truckie rolled his rig to save other drivers

7News Adelaide /

The terrifying moment a truck driver who had lost his brakes, risked his life to spare other motorists has been caught on camera.

0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
0:40

Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0:38

Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
1019_jira_busdriver
0:30

Brisbane bus driver makes 30-point turn
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
1030_0530_nat_M1truck
0:29

Trucks collied on M1
0901_0500_nat_busassault
0:35

Brutal racist attack on Melbourne bus driver leaves passengers in shock
 

Seven News obtained video which shows the runaway truck career towards the busy base of Adelaide's South Eastern Freeway, past one arrester bed already in use, with smoke issuing from the brakes.

The truck can then be seen veering left - leaving the freeway.

Motorists watch with horror as the rig crashes.

7 News obtained shocking video of the moment the rig crashed. Source: 7 News

It was a lucky escape for the 55-year-old truck driver. Source: 7 News

Sturt footballer Jack Osborn was travelling behind the SMS Bitumen driver who was carrying a load of gravel.

"I knew at the speed that he wasn't going to make it, I just wasn't expecting him to flip," Jack Osborn told 7 News.

"It was a bit scary because he had a bit of blood on his arms and the back of his head, but he was walking around. He said he was Ok."

It was a lucky escape for the 55-year-old driver, but fellow truckies say it could have been far worse.

Truck driver, Steve Wagner said, "I take my hat off to him. Done very well he did, very, very well."

Mr Osborn said, "Oh I think he's a very brave man. I couldn't imagine what was going through his head at the time."

The cause of yesterday's brake failure remains unanswered. Source: 7 News

Truckies know how dangerous this road can be. In August 2014 an out of control truck killed two people and injured another in one of the worst crashes at the bottom of the freeway.

The cause of the brake failure on Friday remains unanswered.

Police told 7 News that oil on the brakes may have contributed to the crash - but they're not investigating further and no charges have been laid.

SMS Bitumen declined to comment.

Back To Top