Revealed: The devastating impact Chris Cornell's death had on Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington is believed to have taken his own life just 10 weeks after writing a heartfelt letter of how the death of Soundgarden singer and good friend Chris Cornell affected him.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his southern California home overnight after a suspected suicide on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park band member and co-founder Mike Shinoda confirmed Bennington's death via Twitter on Friday morning shortly after entertainment website TMZ reported Bennington's suspected death.

Chris Cornell committed suicide himself on May 18 this year with Bennington penning a heartbreaking letter after he found out about his death.

"I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife’s face. She told me my friend had just passed away," he wrote.

"Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family.

"You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivalled. your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that."

Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years.

He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male, TMZ reports.

Linkin Park was on tour after they releasing their latest album One More Light.

They had a show at New York's Citi Field scheduled for next week with Blink 182.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.