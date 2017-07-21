News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW forest searched for woman's remains (clone 39795660)
The clues police believe will lead them to 'murdered' young woman's body

Borce Ristevski reportedly unable to explain 100 minutes of day wife Karen went missing

Yahoo7 /

Detectives investigating the murder of Melbourne mother Karen Ristevski are trying to retrace the movements of her husband Borce on the day she was last seen.

0312_tms_horoscope
3:51

Your weekly horoscope
0305_tms_horoscope
3:42

Lucky breaks and positive initiatives
0212_tms_horoscope
3:40

Celestial timings affecting the fates

Couple Says Dorner Tied Them Up, Stole Car
Police Say Cutting-Edge DNA Test Revealed Woman's Alleged Killer
1:11

Police Say Cutting-Edge DNA Test Revealed Woman's Alleged Killer
Special graduation for 53-year-old mother
1:22

Special graduation for 53-year-old mother
Israel, Gaza prepare for a quiet night as new 72-hour truce holds
0:59

Israel, Gaza prepare for a quiet night as new 72-hour truce holds
Fox's takeover of Sky referred to regulatory authority
0:18

Fox's takeover of Sky referred to regulatory authority
0702_1800_vic_quad
1:48

Radical surgery for quadriplegics
Sisters Reunited After Living a Life Apart Not Knowing Each Other Existed
1:25

Sisters Reunited After Living a Life Apart Not Knowing Each Other Existed
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Confronts Sister's Killer
2:14

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Confronts Sister's Killer
Eric Cantor Loses in Shocking Upset
13:11

Eric Cantor Loses in Shocking Upset
 

Borce Ristevski, 53, reportedly cannot account for almost 100 minutes of the day his wife went missing on June 29 of last year.

He previously told police the last time he had seen his wife was when she walked out of their Avondale Heights, home after an argument.

Mr Ristevski has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

The search for Karen Ristevski captivated much of the country. Source: 7 News

He is believed to be one of the last people to have seen Mrs Ristevski alive.

Mrs Ristevski's body was found in bushland at Mt Macedon on February 20 this year by a bushwalker.

The Herald Sun reports that when Mr Ristevski was questioned by detectives he couldn't account for his actions for a period of just under an hour and 40 minutes.

Police confirmed remains found in bushland in February were that of Karen Ristevski. Picture: 7 News

Karen Ristevski went missing in June 2016. Picture: 7 News

The publication also revealed the couple's daughter Sarah was spoken to by missing persons squad detectives around the same time as her father.

Mr Ristevski told police in an interview last July that his wife had walked out of their home on June 29 after an argument.

Karen Ristevski (middle), pictured with her husband Borce and daughter Sarah. Picture: 7 News

The body was found in the Macedon Regional Park, north-west of Melbourne. Source: Google Maps

The interview took place not long after 47-year-old Mrs Ristevski was reported missing but reportedly ended when Mr Ristevski refused to answer any more questions.

He had taken his wife's car for a drive on the Calder Highway to fix the faulty fuel guage, Mr Ristevski told police but he hit a bump and the fault corrected itself, so he drove home.

Police and Mr Ristevski's legal team have both confirmed he is being treated as a suspect in the case.

Back To Top