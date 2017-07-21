Borce Ristevski reportedly unable to explain 100 minutes of day wife Karen went missing

Detectives investigating the murder of Melbourne mother Karen Ristevski are trying to retrace the movements of her husband Borce on the day she was last seen.

Borce Ristevski, 53, reportedly cannot account for almost 100 minutes of the day his wife went missing on June 29 of last year.

He previously told police the last time he had seen his wife was when she walked out of their Avondale Heights, home after an argument.

Mr Ristevski has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

He is believed to be one of the last people to have seen Mrs Ristevski alive.

Mrs Ristevski's body was found in bushland at Mt Macedon on February 20 this year by a bushwalker.

The Herald Sun reports that when Mr Ristevski was questioned by detectives he couldn't account for his actions for a period of just under an hour and 40 minutes.

The publication also revealed the couple's daughter Sarah was spoken to by missing persons squad detectives around the same time as her father.

Mr Ristevski told police in an interview last July that his wife had walked out of their home on June 29 after an argument.

The interview took place not long after 47-year-old Mrs Ristevski was reported missing but reportedly ended when Mr Ristevski refused to answer any more questions.

He had taken his wife's car for a drive on the Calder Highway to fix the faulty fuel guage, Mr Ristevski told police but he hit a bump and the fault corrected itself, so he drove home.

Police and Mr Ristevski's legal team have both confirmed he is being treated as a suspect in the case.