'Boofheads': Paul Hogan's fury after alleged 'secret tax deal' revealed

Paul Hogan has a new one liner to describe the bosses of the tax office: “boofhead”.

The movie star is furious at the tax commissioner - who appeared before a Senate committee - suggesting Hogan paid tens of millions of dollars to settle his long running tax dispute.

Hogan has hit back, saying it’s a lie and he wants revenge.

"A couple of boofheads lying to each other, that's what I see,” Hogan said when commenting on the Senate committee.

The Aussie actor believes he was unfairly cast as a criminal by tax commissioner Chris Jordan in Senate Estimates on Tuesday.

"In the settlement did Hogan make payments to the ATO? Yes or no?” Jordan was asked about Hogan.

"Oh look, I mean,” he said not directly answering the question.

The ATO's ‘Project Wickenby’ pursued the Crocodile Dundee star for a claimed $150 million in unpaid taxes.

"All I'll say is, in a general comment, if people aren't taken to court and charged doesn't mean substantial amounts of money weren't paid to settle issues,” he then continued.

"Sometimes substantial amounts in the tens of millions are paid,” Jordan concluded.

The 2012 settlement was covered by a confidentiality agreement.

"Which obviously meant nothing to them, but meant something to me, because I'm honest and they're not,” a clearly furious Hogan said about the comments on Tuesday.

“Not only have they breached the confidentiality, but they've lied,” the Hollywood star continued.

"I didn't pay tens of millions to get out of anything."

Chris Jordan's appearance on Tuesday was expected to rebuild faith in the ATO stuck neck-deep in the country's largest ever tax fraud right in its inner-sanctum, but this has taken him off script.

"Australians must be able to have confidence in their tax administration.”

Though according to Paul Hogan: “They've lied. They've straight out lied."

"I should have sued the mongrels."