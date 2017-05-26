News

Grandparents' 'gutted' after thieves tow away caravan weeks out from dream holiday
Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday

Man accused of killing two Sydney men in stolen ute crash was out on bail

Yahoo7 /

A pair of shattered Sydney families have learnt the man accused of killing their loved ones in a car crash was out on bail for a number of alleged offences.

Alex Theodore and Junior Saini were travelling through St Peters in Sydney’s inner west early on Thursday morning when a stolen ute ploughed into them.

Alex and Junior were travelling through St Peters when the crash happened. Photo: 7 News.

Junior's family were devastated by the news of his death.

Police allege Raymond Lomas was behind the wheel of the car, but he was too sick to face court.

Junior Saini’s family said the 49-year-old was working two jobs and was a loving father.

Junior's widow said he was a loving father. Photo: 7 News.

“(He was) just driving to work, just trying to provide me and my mother,” his son Jordan said.

Theodore’s family are also still trying to make sense of why the 62-year-old's life was taken.

His uncle Con Vlachos said he was a quiet man who, “wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Raymond Lomas has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Raymond Lomas has been charged with a string of offences - including two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The matter was heard in court on Friday but the accused is still in hospital and not well enough to give his lawyers instructions.

It was adjourned until June 6.

