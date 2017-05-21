Cassie Sainsbury was a sex worker: report

Accused Australian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury allegedly spent five months last year working as a sex worker in a western Sydney brothel.

Media reports suggest the 22-year-old woman, who is being held in a Colombian prison, flew from Adelaide to work at Club 220 near Penrith from August 2016.

The development comes ahead of an explosive interview with the prison inmate's fiance on Seven's Sunday Night following a failed attempt by Ms Sainsbury's lawyers to force a court injunction on airing the program.

Ms Sainsbury was detained at the airport on April 12 after 5.8 kilograms of cocaine was allegedly found hidden inside 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase.

Earlier this month 7 News uncovered details of Ms Sainsbury’s past as well as claims she owes tens of thousands of dollars from a failed gym on the Yorke Peninsula.

Residents claimed she had opened the business two years ago, before vanishing and leaving behind a trail of debt.

The gym was open for little more than six months in 2015 and charged $800 a year for membership.

But one day, the doors were locked and didn’t reopen.

It has been claimed a former boyfriend had contributed thousands of dollars towards equipment for the gym, and is still out of pocket.

Ms Sainsbury is currently negotiating a deal in Bogota, that will result in her pleading guilty, despite saying she had no idea there was cocaine in her luggage and has maintained her innocence.

Ms Sainsbury's family continues to maintain she is innocent, with her fiancé Scott Broadbridge telling reporters he was certain she wasn't involved in the drug trade.

The 22-year-old South Australian also tried to suppress comments made in phone conversations her fiancé who was also interviewed by Sunday Night.

When asked how Ms Sainsbury came "to work for them", Mr Broadbridge said "can we stop... I don't want to mention" them.

Ms Sainsbury's family continues to maintain she is innocent and was set up with her fiance telling reporters he was certain she wasn't involved in the drug trade.

WATCH AT 8.30: Accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury's fiancé breaks his silence to Sunday Night