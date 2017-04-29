That's not Chelsea: Sydney Uber driver accidentally picks up sex worker

A Sydney Uber driver accidentally mistook a sex worker for his passenger in a hilarious exchange caught on camera.

'Want to have sex?' the moment an Uber driver accidentally picked up a sex worker

Daniel Moore, 28, was working on Thursday night when he picked up who he thought was "Chelsea" from Darlinghurst.

In a funny conversation Daniel gets offered sex from the girl he thinks is his passenger after she responds to the name, Chelsea.

He drops her off before he gets a call from the real Chelsea asking where he is, but not before a very awkward conversation in which the pair slowly work out which one is supposed to be the vendor and which is supposed to be the customer.

“She waved me down in the exact spot my GPS was showing me,” he told 7 News Online.

“It was really weird it wasn’t Chelsea.

"I went through a lot of through a lot of the routine questions I normally ask passengers.

"But I forgot to ask her where she was heading - normally, I ask passengers to confirm with them but in this case we just started talking."

Daniel said it was the weirdest experience he’s had as an Uber driver and he told "Chelsea" he had a girlfriend so she wouldn't be offended.

"I was trying to get out of an uncomfortable situation," he said.

“I’ve had some strange ones but that takes the cake.

“I told the real Chelsea afterwards and she thought it was hilarious.”