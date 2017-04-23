Man charged, TV star's boyfriend still wanted over London nightclub acid attack

A man has been charged in connection with a nightclub acid attack that left two partygoers partially blinded and others disfigured.



London’s Metropolitan Police said Andre Phoenix has been charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm, after acid was sprayed during an alleged dispute at Mangle in Dalston, east London.

Up to 20 night clubbers suffered burns during the alleged attack on Easter Monday.

A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were blinded in one eye.

Australian sisters Isobella and Prue Fraser, both aged in their 20s, were among those who suffered chemical burns when a male suspect splashed a substance into the crowd at the club.

Police are still searching for Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality television star Ferne McCann who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex.

Ms McCann issued a plea for her partner, 25, to turn himself in.

“This investigation continues to move at great pace and the net is closing in on those we believe to be responsible,” Detective Inspector Lee McCullough said.

"My team continues to act on a number of leads to bring in those wanted for questioning in relation to this awful incident.”

"I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub. I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.”

"Equally, anyone found harbouring those wanted for questioning by police can expect a knock at the door and could well find themselves under arrest.

He said: "This incident has caused suffering to a large group of people and left a young man and a woman blinded in one eye and many others needing long-term treatment.

"The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed, but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

Det Insp McCullough called the attack "awful".

Officers believe a dispute between two groups of people developed inside the venue, resulting in the substance being sprayed.