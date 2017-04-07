Revealed: Adult film about young gay man ACA reporter directed

He's already facing child pornography charges and now there's another shocking claim about Channel Nine reporter Ben McCormack.

He's been revealed as the man behind a questionable movie, with a plot that reflects the charges against him.

It has since emerged that the he directed a short adult film about a young gay man in 2001 while he was employed at Channel Nine.

As this news emerged, it was also revealed that McCormack has been suspended from the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club where he was involved in training their youngest members - nippers.

The club has now suspended him and said in a statement: "we're aware of the situation and we've emailed members and parents".

An accused child sex offender, his career is undoubtedly over after he was immediately suspended from A Current Affair following the investigation at Channel Nine offices.

On Thursday night's episode of the show presenter Leila McKinnon said: "we stress these charges relate to Ben McCormack's alleged personal conduct".

His personal life becoming extremely public since his arrest.

Colleagues reportedly warned the 42-year-old McCormack about dating teenage men and he's said to have been a fan of a popular gay dating phone app and would show off photos of the baby-faced men he was seeing.

As part of McCormack's bail conditions he must stay away from playgrounds and schools and he can’t talk to anyone under the age of 16.

Those conditions will stay in place until he faces court on Tuesday, May 2.