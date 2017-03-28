Enraged stepdad charged with killing toddler by allegedly throwing her after losing computer game

News

WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
Yahoo7 News /

A man in Poland has been charged with killing his two-year-old stepdaughter by throwing her when he became enraged about losing a computer game, police allege.

Szymon Brzozowski, 24, reportedly grabbed two-year-old Lilka and threw her at the door’s metal frame, at their home in the village of Pila, in Wielkopolska Province, in central-western Poland.

The little girl remained conscious after the impact, but refused to eat or drink anything, the Metro reported.

A Polish man has been charged with killing his two-year-old stepdaughter by throwing her into a metal door frame because he lost a computer game, police allege. Picture: Supplied

Two days later, Angelika, 24, who is married to Brzozowski, took her daughter to hospital, but failed to tell doctors what happened.

Lilka died the next day during an operation.

Prosecutors said the toddler reportedly suffered from "cranio-cerebral injuries" to her skull and brain.

Szymon Brzozowski, pictured with wife Angelika, faces a 12-year sentence if found guilty. Picture: Supplied

Before sustaining the fatal injuries, the little girl had been treated for other injuries believed to have been domestic violence-related.

Angelika told social workers Lilka was just a "clumsy" girl and often walked into things.

Her mother finally admitted to police that Brzozowski had "thrown the girl at the door frame in frustration at losing at a computer game".

Angelika has been charged with failing to provide medical help for her daughter. Picture: Supplied

Brzozowski has been charged with child abuse which led to Lilka's death, in addition to mentally abusing his wife and her two other young children.

If found guilty, he faces up to 12 years jail.

His wife has been charged with failing to provide medical help for Lilka.


