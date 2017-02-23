A teenager has died after falling from a tree at a popular swimming hole south of Sydney.

'It's tragic': Three mates watch on as teen fatally injured in tree fall

Family and friends are remembering Amir Ammari as a “good kid”, after he fell to his death at Kelly’s Falls on Wednesday.

Amir had been swimming with friend when he tried to get a better vantage point to jump into the water.

Friends say he climbed a tree but the branch he was swinging on snapped, and he fell almost 15 metres onto a rock.

“It’s tragic, he had his three mates watching on that witnessed everything,” detective inspector Brad Ainsworth said.

“They pulled him from the water.

“You can only describe it as horrific really.”

Amir was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital but died on Wednesday night.

A paramedic was also airlifted from the scene after breaking his ankle on the treacherous track to the water hole.

“This is so tragic for me ‘cause he’s my brother,” Firas Ammari said.

“The fact that (Amir’s friends) saw it happen and they’re his close friends, I really feel bad for them.

“He’s a good kid, he always did silly things but they weren’t that bad.”

Kelly’s Falls is known for its daring heights, with YouTube clips showing how popular the site is with thrill seekers.

“(It’s) an unfortunate reminder that if you’re swimming in these places, maybe check it out first,” det insp Ainsworth said.