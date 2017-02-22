Gay rodeo cowboy reveals shocking death threats

A gay rodeo rider has revealed the horrific homophobic abuse he has been forced to endure since revealing his sexuality to other riders.

Openly gay cowboy reveals shocking death threats from other riders

Josh Goyne, from NSW has labelled the critics as “scum of the earth”, after a man asked him if he could “shoot him for being a f**?”

In a confronting Facebook video he says, “Today I was attacked for being an openly gay cowboy.”

“They think they are going to silence me but there is no chance in hell.”

The post since being published on Monday has gone viral receiving over 22,000 views.

“The fact that I’m getting death threats just for going to a rodeo is disgusting,” he continues in the video.

“I have zero respect for them and I hope they get their comeuppance.”

“I face it daily and it's really sad that it still happens in the 21st century,” Goyne continues.

“Today I was asked if I thought that it was good that gays died of AIDS, and he also said he wished it was 1850 so he could shoot me for being a f**.”

Since posting the message Goyne has received an overwhelming amount of support from social media users, praising his message of tolerance and acceptance.

As part of his final declaration he writes, "Today I was vilified for being an openly gay cowboy, am I going to quit the rodeo circuit hell no!"