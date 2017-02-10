Beachgoers south of Sydney were ordered out of the water on Friday as a shark swam just metres from the shoreline.

Kitesurfer films close encounter with shark off NSW coast

But the close encounter didn't deter some kitesurfers, who continued to make the most of the hot weather at Brighton Le Sands.

Surprisingly, the kitesurfers were swept straight past the shark, who paid no attention to the action around it.

Adam Cartmer, the owner of kite surfing social community group KiteCartel, filmed the friendly shark and shared the vision online.

"Get out! It's just here," he can be heard yelling in the video.

"Come in! I swear to you it's just here in the shallows."

Mr Cartmer said it was obvious the shark wasn't going to attack, and as soon as it disappeared from the shoreline, the beachgoers re-entered the water.

The beach had been packed on Friday as the temperature reached 35C.