'No matter your background, be a good citizen'

In her first interview with 7 News since becoming New South Wales’ 45th premier, Gladys Berejiklian has talked up her economic credentials, and spoken of the lessens of her childhood as the daughter of a migrant family.

Ms Berejiklian said the NSW Liberal Government was well placed to tackle the infrastructure challenges facing the state as the population potentially grows towards 11.2 million in coming years.

But she also said offered some words of advice from her childhood to communities in the city’s west, where civic leaders complained of a lack of support as they received half of the nation’s intake of Syrian refugees.

“You always need to give back to the community and make sure you’re working as hard as you can and contributing, Ms Berejiklian said.

“It doesn’t really matter what your background is, but you do have a responsibility to be a good citizen, and that’s how I was raised."

The new premier of NSW earlier laid out her plans for the state while thanking her colleagues for choosing her on "merit and performance".

After being appointed premier unopposed by her party, Gladys Berejiklian said she would use her time as leader to focus on local infrastructure, affordable housing and maintaining a strong economy.

Ms Berejiklian became the 45th premier of the state on Monday afternoon, and also the first female Liberal premier in the state.

"I will be governing for everyone, I will be delivering for everyone," she said, addressing her 7.5 million constituents living in the state.

The new premier said she wants to be judged on her achievements, making infrastructure across the state her top priority - not only the mega projects in the capital.



"Every community across the state will be better off and getting its fair share," she said.

Ms Berejiklian, who could not speak English when she started school, wants to "make sure that every average person across this state can aspire to owning their home".

She said a strong economy was important, vowing to ensure NSW stays in its nation-leading position after rehabilitating the "basket case" inherited from the previous NSW Labor government.

"A strong economy means more jobs, it means better services and putting money where it matters most," she said.

The premier refused to offer speculation on any impending cabinet reshuffles, only saying she would put the "best people on the paddock".

Ms Berejiklian thanked her shift-working parents, saying the "closest people in my life are my family" while shooting down a question about why she was unmarried and did not have children of her own.

She enters the Premier State's top job following the sudden resignation of Mike Baird, who announced he would step down last week due to family reasons.

Finance Minister Dominic Perrottet was elected as deputy leader, party whip Chris Patterson told a large media scrum outside the meeting.

Elected to the seat of Willoughby on Sydney's lower north shore in 2003, the former Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations has risen steadily through the political ranks in her 14-year career.

A significant cabinet reshuffle is expected, with Health Minister Jillian Skinner and Community Services Minister Brad Hazzard tipped to be moved out to make way for new blood.

She's also likely to reconsider a number of unpopular Baird government initiatives, including forced council amalgamations, as she moves to quell pressure from coalition partner, the Nationals.

Mr Baird revealed his surprise exit from politics last Thursday citing the serious health challenges his parents and sister were facing.

His tenure ended on Monday after being in the top job for two years and nine months.

As he left the party room following the short 10-minute meeting, Mr Baird said it had been a privilege serving as premier.

"Words can't describe my gratitude. I will always reflect on it as a special time," Mr Baird said.

The state of NSW should be very pleased and delighted with Ms Berejiklian's appointment, he said.

Today's top news stories- January 23