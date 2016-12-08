Journalist responds to 'sex-shaming troll' after naked photos shared in response to article

A Scottish journalist has responded to a 'sex-shaming troll' who published naked photos of her online without consent in response to an article.

Vonny Moyes claims she was targeted by the man in an act of revenge after the photos were allegedly uploaded to a pornography website without her knowledge.

The writer for The National said the man was offended by her newspaper reports on gender and society.

She later took to Twitter to ask her followers to report the man's actions.

"This is the reality of being a female journalist right now. People like you try to use our own bodies against us. All the time," Ms Moyes tweeted.

"So *** has just found and posted nudes of me. I would very much appreciate your help in reporting him for this," Ms Moyes tweeted.

"Everyone can see how malicious this is. Revenge porn is not an appropriate response to a newspaper column."

The journalist said she would not be "sex-shamed" or made to feel ashamed of her body.

"Believe it or not, like everyone else I'm naked under my clothes. Not ashamed of my body, or for being sexual. Sex is natural," she wrote.

"I refuse to be sex-shamed by you or anyone else," she wrote.

"I did not give you those or permission to look at me," Ms Moyes wrote.

"What's gone wrong here is an abuse of trust and something ending up in the wrong hands."

"Whether it's our appearance or our sexuality, it's weaponised when you want to shut us down. Well, I refuse. I don't play that game."

She then gave the 'troll' a taste of his own medicine: "It makes me sad to see your profile picture is your kids. Imagine how it would feel if this was your daughter, or your son behaving this way," she said.

Other Twitter users have widely praised Ms Moyes since her Tweets.

"Seems to be only men giving you a hard time about this," one woman wrote.

"I wonder how they'd feel if it was them, or their mother or sister."

The Twitter account that posted the images of Ms Moyes has since been shut down.