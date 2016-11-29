'This is not a respite': Cafe owner defends telling woman not to return with elderly father

A NSW café owner allegedly banned an elderly man who was using breathing apparatus and a walker from the premises, saying it wasn’t “a respite centre”.

Len Fuller, 84, went to the Central Coast café for coffee while his daughter and son-in-law took their dog for a walk along the beach on Sunday.

His daughter Penelope took to Facebook to complain after the alleged incident.

“The owner of the café came out and screamed abuse at us for leaving him there as it’s bad for business, he is too old to be left alone and they are not a respite centre plus he doesn’t appreciate an old man sitting there with a concentrator for breathing,” she wrote.

“How unbelievable, my dad loved going there, requested to come with us so he would have breakfast and a couple of coffees as his social morning.”

Penelope told news.com.au the café owner told her not to bring her father back to the café as he was “making all the staff feel sorry for him.”

She said her father was capable of caring for himself and very independent.

“He’s very kind and friendly and loves getting out and about and keeping his independence."

Mr Fuller was sitting outside the café listening to a busker.

It’s reported he was a regular at the café since his wife died two years ago.

Penelope shared her account of what happened on Facebook. Since it was uploaded it has been shared more than 5500 times.

The café also posted their version of events online claiming they were concerned for Mr Fuller’s welfare.

“I stand by what transpired and feel that as a person I contribute to the community and add to its betterment,” the post read.

“Simply, the old gentleman was never asked to leave. Fact. He had come to the cafe on other occasions and the same thing happened every time.

“The man and woman sat him down, they ordered him a coffee and then left. Now keep in mind the older man has a walking frame, oxygen bottle and can’t see that well.

“After time they come back, collect him and go, don’t order anything just go.

“This time, after over two hours I went up to the woman as she was leaving. I said: ‘Excuse me, may I have a word’. No raised voice, no abuse. ‘I am not comfortable with you leaving your father for such a long extended time’.

The owner said he did not intend any disrespect to Mr Fuller.

“The only person I and the staff felt sorry for was the elderly gentleman,” he wrote.

On Tuesday Penelope thanked the public for “support and understanding”.

“This incident does shine a light on the misconceptions of people with disabilities and the aged they don't want pity or to be treated differently they want the same respect any other paying customer would receive,” she wrote.