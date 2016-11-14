Judge fears man who stabbed five-year-old girl 'sexually motivated' for attack

A Victorian judge says he fears a disabled man who stabbed a five-year-old girl outside her Ballarat home was sexually motivated at the time of the attack.

In court on Monday, Ty Ranger pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury to little Madison Hastings and possessing child pornography.

The court heard Madison was stabbed multiple times in her upper body and torso as she played at a park out the front of her unit in November 2015.

She spent several days in hospital recovering from the stab wounds, with family members telling the court they have been left traumatised by the attack.

“(Ranger) presents a very great danger,” Judge Roy Punshon said.

“It’s an alarming crime.”

Carers for Ranger, who suffers from cerebral palsy, post-traumatic stress and depression, also confirmed they raised concerns about the 24-year-old’s “excessive drinking” in the days leading up to the attack on Madison.

Defence barrister Ellen Murphy said while Ranger had difficulty speaking and moving, his intellectual capacity was considered “normal”.

Judge Punshon was ordered Ranger undergo a forensic psychiatric report to assess his risk of re-offending.

After almost a year in custody, Ranger will be sentenced next year once the report is finalised.