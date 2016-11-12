KKK plan victory parade for Donald Trump

White supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan, will hold a victory party in North Carolina to celebrate Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton.

KKK plan victory parade for Trump

Clinton suffered a stunning defeat on election night, as many critical swing states went to Trump.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan announced on their website they will hold a “Victory Klavalkade Klan Parade” on 3 December.

Saturday Night Live's infamous election comedy sketch even included Trump kiss a Ku Klux Klan member.

The group, which has about 200 members, did not mention the time or exact location.

David Duke, a former KKK leader, has also been vocal in his support for Trump throughout the campaign.

I wish I was still a young man, I'd be first to sign up for Trumps deportation force. These violent, anti-American illegals have to go back. pic.twitter.com/s5ffgitHI3 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 11, 2016

Initially Trump said he did not know anything about David Duke when asked about his support for his candidacy, but has since disavowed the former KKK grand wizard.

Trump’s son Eric took it a step further and said that Mr Duke “deserves a bullet”.

Meanwhile, Trump has solidly kept up his presence on social media, tweeting about the “passion” his protesters have for the country.

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

It was a polar opposite tweet from the previous night when protests raged in Democratic strongholds and Trump wrote: “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”