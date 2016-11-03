Biggest 'supermoon' of the century set to light up the sky

Step outside and take a look at the Moon, it’s going to be ‘super’.

That’s the advice officially issued by NASA as the world prepares to be visually wowed by an awe inspiring ‘supermoon’.

On November 14, the most super of ‘supermoons’ will rise sending star gazers into a virtual tailspin of astrological excitement.

And according to NASA no matter where you are located in the world, you'll be able to see the ‘supermoon’, providing the weather behaves.

On November 14 the Moon will be the closest to Earth (called perigee) it has been in the 21st century, as it orbits the planet.

The full Moon won’t come this close again to earth until November 25, 2034.

PASS IT ON! #Supermoon on November 14th will be closest to earth since 1948. It will appear 14% bigger & 30% brighter. Photo: Dan Martland. pic.twitter.com/u75WeQnA7z — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) November 2, 2016

The last time the Moon was that close to Earth was January 1948.

It's expected the Moon will appear about 30 percent brighter and 14 per cent larger.

"This month’s is especially ‘super’ for two reasons: it is the only supermoon this year to be completely full, and it's the closest moon to Earth since 1948, when a gallon of gas cost just 16 cents," NASA said in a statement.

"The Moon won’t be this super again until 2034."

‘Supermoons’ are made possible due to the fact that the Moon’s orbit around Earth isn't perfectly circular.

When the Moon is at its closest point to our planet, it's actually about 30,000 miles closer than it is at apogee.

“The term supermoon has entered popular consciousness in recent years,” according to NASA.

“Originally a term from modern astrology for a new or full Moon that occurs with the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit, supermoon now refers more broadly to a full Moon that is closer to Earth than average.”

NASA has also announced another supermoon can be expected on December 14 however this one will be “remarkable for a different reason”.

They have stated: ”it’s going to wipe out the view of the Geminid meteor shower.”

Either way both instances are expected to remarkable and visually stunning.