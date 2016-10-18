A group of police officers and good samaritans have been hailed heroes after they formed a human chain to save a man from a burning car in Florida.

Incredible moment human chain rescues trapped man from burning car

In an incredible display of kindness, the dramatic footage shows locals stepping in and forming a human chain to pull the man up an embankment.

It’s understood the victim was driving the car and it rolled down the embankment and then burst into flames.

In the video, police are heard shouting for everyone to form a human chain.

He was pulled to safety and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses told local TV station, WKMG, the police officers had to taser the driver who was resisting help.

Witness Tom Sais said he got to the vehicle when it was burning. He told WKMG, "I start climbing on through and there he was up in the air, hanging still strapped into his seat belt, hanging sideways".

Palm Bay police reportedly said if it weren’t for the citizens who helped, they are not sure the victim would have made it out.