Starbucks coffee shop crushed in path of tornado destruction in US

Thousands of people were left without electricity in the city of Kokomo in central Indiana on Wednesday (local time).

Nail biting footage captured the moment a coffee house was completely crushed during the chaotic storm.

A Starbucks coffee shop was demolished in Kokomo when the tornado swept through the area. Photo: Twitter/Rob Scheer

Incredibly, there have been no injuries immediately reported, according to the Weather Channel.

Wild video showed a dark swirling storm flash the sky with lightning, as cars passed by along wet roads in the area.

The person filming directs the camera to a window, which shows the Starbucks being obliterated by the strong winds as a tornado sweeps through.

The strong gusts caused substantial damage to a nearby shopping mall also, according to reports.

A dark swirling storm flash the sky with lightning as cars passed by along wet roads in the area. Photo: YouTube

The National Weather Service issued confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado had struck near Indianapolis and was headed east.

AccuWeather.com reports that two severe thunderstorms had produced tornadoes, one just northwest of Indianapolis and the other in the Kokomo area, which appeared to have bore the brunt of the storms.

Television station WLS-TV in Chicago reported that at least five tornadoes had struck Indiana.

A man driving in the area captured this image of the flattened and obliterated Starbucks. Photo: Twitter/ConorDaly

Indiana Governor Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, tweeted: “Keeping Hoosiers and first responders in our prayers as dangerous weather moves through Indiana.”

An Indiana journalist captured this terrifying photo of the dark, swirling winds. Photo: Twitter/ Michelle Pemberton

Howard County emergency management and sheriff's office officials said they were gathering information on the extent of damage in the area and whether there were any casualties.

The county has issued a state of emergency.

"Please avoid any areas affected by the tornados - do not drive to look at damage - allow emergency crews to do their work," the county tweeted.


