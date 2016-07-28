Babysitter requests driver's licence back after crash that killed policeman's daughter

A teen babysitter who was charged over the killing of a NSW police officer’s young daughter in a horrific car crash, has asked to have her driver’s licence suspension lifted so she can compete in dance competitions.

Courteney Matthews, 19, was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death following the December 2015 crash that took the life of four-year-old Elle Underhill.

Matthews, who was 18 at the time, was allegedly driving dangerously when her red Mazda 323 hit a Subaru Liberty on December 18 on the Bruxner Highway, Casino.

Elle was sitting in the back of the vehicle with her two-year-old sister Elaina, when it was involved in the collision at 1.20pm.

Elaina, who was two at the time, was critically injured and in a coma following the crash but survived.

The red Mazda split in half on impact.

Matthews, a ballerina, has accused northern NSW police of harassment since the car crash.

The Courier Mail reports she had complained "police watchful eye had increased".

The teen claimed she was a ‘fit and proper person’ when arguing her licence suspension be lifted.

The car crash was a nightmare for Elle’s father, Police Sergeant Steven Underhill, who was called to the scene of the accident, only to discover his daughter trapped inside.

Matthews faced charges including negligent driving occasioning death.

Members of Elle’s family, including Sergeant Underhill and his wife Michelle, reportedly watched on in court on Wednesday as Matthews applied to have the suspension lifted.

The teen argued she needed the licence to work at a McDonald’s restaurant and to attend dance competitions from the Gold Coast to Coffs Harbour.

She also claimed she needed to help to drive her three younger sisters around, the Courier Mail reported.

Lawyers contended Matthews’ mother had faced “enormous pressure” following the crash, which had resulted in her taking indefinite leave from work.

The lawyers argued Matthews was a “hardworking, dependable, honest, decent” woman who had done volunteer work in India.

The lawyers also claimed police had upped their surveillance on Matthews, attending her workplace, speaking with employers and following her home.

Magistrate David Heilpern found Matthews had not demonstrated ‘exceptional circumstances’ required to warrant getting her licence back.

Matthews will next appear in Lismore Local Court on September 20.