Melbourne boy saves his mum's life

An eight-year-old Melbourne boy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of his mother.

Ethan quickly called 000 when his mum Jodie collapsed in the family’s bathroom and, under instruction, performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“(Mum) was lying on the floor and she wasn’t moving like one inch,” Ethan said.

With his dad at work and his younger sisters counting on him, Ethan got through to 000 operator Jess Pullen.

“Can you wake her up at all or is she not waking up?” Jess is heard to ask in the 000-call recording.

“Yeah, she’s not waking up,” Ethan says. “When I shake her head she doesn’t wake up.”

Ethan was able to calmly say his mother was breathing but not exhaling, leaving Jess to ask the eight-year-old to perform CPR.

“I want you to push down on the chest hard and fast, twice per second, and five centimetres deep ok?” Jess tells Ethan over the phone.

“I was like… ‘please stay alive, please stay alive, please stay alive’,” Ethan said.

Ethan was able to keep his mother breathing until paramedics arrived when Jodie regained consciousness.

“I’m beyond proud,” Mrs Del Monaco said.

“Proud isn’t even the beginning, he’s unbelievable.”

Ethan will be nominated for a triple zero hero award – an award he already has after calling for help when his sister Lucy was choking three years ago.

“I think the fact he kept a level head and kept calm definitely contributed to the successful outcome for his mum,” Ms Pullen said.

Mum Jodie described Ethan as her hero.

“He’s my saviour,” she said.