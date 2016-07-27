News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Goodbye, I love you': Passenger uses in-flight texting to contact husband during horror flight
'I love you': Passenger uses in-flight texting to say goodbye to husband during horror flight

Melbourne boy saves his mum's life

Yahoo7 News /

An eight-year-old Melbourne boy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of his mother.

Melbourne boy saves his mum's life

Melbourne boy saves his mum's life

Ethan quickly called 000 when his mum Jodie collapsed in the family’s bathroom and, under instruction, performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“(Mum) was lying on the floor and she wasn’t moving like one inch,” Ethan said.

Ethan and his mum Jodie. Source: 7News

With his dad at work and his younger sisters counting on him, Ethan got through to 000 operator Jess Pullen.

“Can you wake her up at all or is she not waking up?” Jess is heard to ask in the 000-call recording.

000 operator Jess Pullen. Source: 7News

“Yeah, she’s not waking up,” Ethan says. “When I shake her head she doesn’t wake up.”

Ethan was able to calmly say his mother was breathing but not exhaling, leaving Jess to ask the eight-year-old to perform CPR.

“I want you to push down on the chest hard and fast, twice per second, and five centimetres deep ok?” Jess tells Ethan over the phone.

Ethan practising CPR on his teddy bear. Source: 7News

“I was like… ‘please stay alive, please stay alive, please stay alive’,” Ethan said.

Ethan was able to keep his mother breathing until paramedics arrived when Jodie regained consciousness.

“I’m beyond proud,” Mrs Del Monaco said.

“Proud isn’t even the beginning, he’s unbelievable.”

''''I had to get her out' Radio host a hero for rescue

Pokemon player saved me: Carjack victim'''

Ethan will be nominated for a triple zero hero award – an award he already has after calling for help when his sister Lucy was choking three years ago.

“I think the fact he kept a level head and kept calm definitely contributed to the successful outcome for his mum,” Ms Pullen said.

Mum Jodie described Ethan as her hero.

“He’s my saviour,” she said.

Ethan having fun with his sisters. Source: 7News

Back To Top