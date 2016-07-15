List of asbestos sites around Australia

News

Yahoo7 News /

Yuanda China Supply

1 Leighton House Sydney

2 Tabitha Sydney

3 NorthBridge Brisbane

4 144 Montague Rd Brisbane

5 54 Kingston Office Canberra

6 ANZ Docklands Melbourne

7 Sirius Canberra

8 400 George St Brisbane

9 City West Office Canberra

10 Myer Docklands Melbourne

11 Mts Bay Rd Perth

12 Westfield Sydney City - 100 Market St Sydney

13 167 Westralia Plaza Perth

14 226 Adelaide Terrace Perth

15 Waterloo Junction Brisbane

16 Raine Square Tower Perth

17 123 Albert St Brisbane

18 Westfield Sydney City - Podium Retail Sydney

19 Brisbane Supreme Court & District Court Brisbane

20 City Square Perth

21 111 Eagle St Brisbane

22 Gold Coast University Hospital Brisbane

23 Project Star Sydney

24 85 Castlereagh St Sydney

25 Queensland Institute Medical Research Brisbane

26 Vogue Melbourne

27 Fiona Stanley Hospital Perth

28 College St Sydney

29 King George Central Brisbane

30 UNSW - Tyree Sydney

31 CCT8 Adelaide

32 NAB Call Centre - Cannon Hill Brisbane

33 Fiona Stanley Hospital Bldg R Perth

34 Fiona Stanley Hospital Bldg E Perth

35 Illumin8 - Adelaide Uni Adelaide

36 ATO Albury Sydney

37 60 Station Street Sydney

38 27 Little Collins Street Melbourne

39 700 Bourke Street Melbourne

40 Metro Residence Chatswood Sydney

41 Queensland Children's Hospital Brisbane

42 SAHMRI Adelaide

43 171 Collins Street Melbourne

44 The Chris O'Brien Lifehouse at RPA Sydney

45 55 Elizabeth Brisbane

46 University Qld Oral Health Brisbane

47 Barangaroo C4 Sydney

48 Barangaroo C5 Sydney

49 Barangaroo C3 Sydney

50 NRAH Adelaide

51 New Children's Hospital Perth

52 Brookfield Place - Tower 2 Perth

53 KS1 Perth

54 699 Bourke Street Melbourne

55 177 Pacific Highway Sydney

56 480 Queen Street Brisbane

57 333 George St Sydney

58 1 William Street Brisbane

59 727 Collins Street - Tower 2 Melbourne

60 888 Collins Street Melbourne

61 Eppworth Geelong Hospital Geelong

62 Aust Institute Nano Science Sydney

63 727 Collins Street - Tower 4 Melbourne

64 ICC Hotel Sydney

65 New Perth Stadium Perth

66 Crown Towers Perth Perth

67 1 Parramatta Sq Sydney

68 Capital Square Perth

69 Jewel Brisbane

