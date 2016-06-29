'They're floating in the water': Harrowing triple-0 call after car full of children plunged into lake

A court has heard harrowing triple-0 calls from a shocked bystander who witnessed a car carrying four children plunge into a lake in Melbourne’s west.

The children’s mother, who is charged with three counts of murder, started wailing uncontrollably and collapsed in the dock as the recordings were played.

Alexandra Colston-Ing, the innocent onlooker who made the call, described the heart-wrenching scene as she watched the incident unfold.

“Oh there's a kid, there's a kid, there's a kid under water,” she told the police dispatcher. “They're floating in the water.”

"The kids are?" the operator responded.

"He can't swim, can I please go get him?" Ms Colston-Ing pleaded.



The triple-0 call was played on the third day of the committal hearing for Akon Guode, the mother of the drowned children.



Through tears and near hysterics, Ms Colston-Ing watched as witnesses jumped into the water to try to save the four children trapped in the submerged car.



“There's a man, he's just gone into the lake. He's trying to break a window to get the kids out... but there's a toddler... I cannot see them... guys there's a kid under the water, a kid under the water,” she told the dispatcher.



The mother of seven is accused of murdering her one-year-old son, Bol, and four-year-old twins Hanger and Madit.

She is also accused of attempting to murder her daughter Alual, 6, who survived after being saved from the sinking car.



Guode claims she felt dizzy and blacked out before her car ploughed into the Wyndham Vale lake in April last year.The Magistrate heard Guode's eldest daughter, Akoi, had told her teacher she wanted to get her licence so her mother would no longer drive.Akoi said on one occasion her mother had to pull the car over because she had no vision, numbness and a dizzy spell.Ms Colston-Ing saw the packed vehicle as it drove into the lake."I saw them deliberately drive in there... well it looked that way anyway. They have to fully mount the curve, drive along a grass area and they... I saw them drive full bolt straight into the water," she said in the recording.Guode became hysterical as the police call was played, wailing uncontrollably and falling to the floor.

An ambulance and nurse had to be called and the court was adjourned for the rest of the afternoon.

The children’s father, Joseph Manyang, said he still stands behind Guode and believes the incident was an accident.

“We loved each other, we loved the kids,” he had said previously.

Mr Manyang was already married when the pair met and began an affair in 2008.

He left his wife in 2010, and was allegedly planning to go back to her when the incident occurred.

He has vowed to continue to visit Guode in prison.



